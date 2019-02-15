SACO – A finer Southern Maine oceanfront location can scarcely be imagined. Nor can a finer home for maximum enjoyment of this enthralling setting.

The property has 150 feet of private, white-sand beach; its 1.16-acre with an expansive lawn is one of the largest in Bay View, a neighborhood bordering the seven-mile crescent of Saco Bay.

The sound of the surf is ever-present, as are due-east views from the beach, the backyard seagrass and the slate patio; from the porches, and almost every window. You can see the Biddeford Pool peninsula and Wood Island Light to the south; Prouts Neck to the north; and scattered islands (e.g. Stratton, Eagle, Ram) as you gaze to the far horizon.

Designed by Boston-area architect Larry Crouse, the shingle-style, 14-room home is bright, spacious (5,436 square feet) and efficient (12 heating zones). Three levels of living are topped by a huge bonus / multipurpose room that makes a perfect yoga studio, artist’s retreat, office loft, etc.; and is also ideal for a collector who wishes to display as well as store treasured items.

The two lower levels? Each is a complete home.

The first floor (2,211 square feet) is a two-bedroom, two-bath guest suite. The back-to front family room features a wood-burning brick fireplace, and a delightful sitting nook tucked into the turret. In the adjacent living room, full-view doors open to an ocean-facing covered porch; to one side is a screened porch, which the front bedroom also accesses. Outside the tiled, white kitchen are a grilling area and an outdoor shower.

A gracefully curving staircase leads up to reveal a stunning, open-concept, three-bedroom, two-bath main level (2,819 square feet). The granite-surfaces, skylit kitchen has an island cooktop, a paneled Sub-Zero fridge, Dacor warming drawers, and a walk-in pantry; the family room, a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, and turreted sitting area. The living room offers gorgeous views, as does the master suite, with its elevated porch. Like the dining area, the master has a wall of built-ins, plus a long, double-ended walk-in closet, and a sumptuous, skylit bath with a soaking tub on a wooden-surround pedestal.

Most furnishings will convey – a boon to buyers who are seeking a turnkey vacation home, or a premier rental investment property.

The home at 188 Bay View Road, Saco, is listed at $2,095,000 by Sandra Murray, Certified Luxury Home Specialist, Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Sandra at 415-5175 or at [email protected]

