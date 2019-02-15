LONDON — Prince Philip won’t face charges in connection with a car collision that left two women injured, British prosecutors said Thursday.
The decision came just days after Buckingham Palace said the 97-year-old royal would stop driving. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was driving a Land Rover near the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17.
Two women in the other car were injured, but not seriously.
-
Local & State
State education funding projections bring good news for districts
-
Life & Culture
Prince Philip will not face charges for car collision
-
Life & Culture
Chicago police arrest 2 suspects in Smollett attack
-
Life & Culture
Mormon missionaries' parents can get more calls
-
Life & Culture
Lawsuit claims religious discrimination