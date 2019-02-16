Falmouth overcame a brief shooting slump to beat Brunswick 45-31 in a Class A South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Saturday night at the Portland Expo.

Mike Simonds paced Falmouth with 21 points. Finn Mitchell scored 13 points for Brunswick.

The third-seeded Yachtsmen (14-5) advance to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena, against the winner of the late Saturday game between No. 2 York (15-3) and No. 7 Fryeburg Academy (7-11).

Falmouth, which beat Brunswick (9-10) by 28 points two months ago, jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead.

The Yachtsmen made only 1 of 11 shots in the second quarter as the Dragons took a 22-21 halftime advantage. But Falmouth drove inside in the third quarter and retook the lead, 34-26.

