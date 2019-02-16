Gray-New Gloucester outscored Spruce Mountain 14-1 in the second quarter en route to a 45-34 victory in the Class B South boys’ basketball quarterfinals Saturday at the Portland Expo.

The fourth-seeded Patriots (13-6) advance to the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena against Mountain Valley or Wells. No. 5 Spruce Mountain finished at 14-5.

Hunter Colby led the Patriots with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Frey and Jack Bryant led the Phoenix with nine points each.

Gray-New Gloucester trailed 9-7 after a feeling-out first quarter for both teams.

Nick Pelletier’s 3-pointer gave the Patriots a 10-9 lead, then they started to attack the paint with back-to-back hoops by Colby and Zack Pomerleau’s drive down the middle of the lane to make it 16-9.

A pair of Colby free throws extended the margin to 18-9 before Frey scored Spruce’s first and only point of the period by making one of two at the line.

John Martin’s 3-pointer with six seconds left sent the Patriots into the locker room with a 21-10 lead.

The Phoenix missed all six of their shots in the quarter, while the Patriots dominated the glass, including a 12-0 advantage on the offensive boards.

Baskets by Andrew Shaw and Frey to start the second half pulled the Phoenix within seven, but that was as close as they would get. The Patriots answered with a 10-1 run to end the period.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >