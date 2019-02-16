LEWISTON — Abby Lamontagne scored both goals and Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach survived 32 shots from previously undefeated Lewiston to win the girls’ hockey state championship with a 2-1 victory Saturday at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

Lamontagne put the Stags (18-2-1) on top just 3:23 into the game with an unassisted goal. Stags goalie Trinity Atwater then did her job by stopping 12 shots in the opening period and 12 more in the second.

Lamontagne made it 2-0 with 10:13 remaining, with assists from Sophia Pompeo and Zoe Mazur. Brie Dube cut the deficit in half for Lewiston (20-1) with 7:33 left. Sara Robert and Gemma Landry assisted on the goal.

Atwater stopped 31 of 32 shots for the Stags, who lost to Greely/Gray-New Gloucester in last year’s state final.

Camree St. Hilaire made 10 saves for the Blue Devils.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous