Jackson Williams and Caleb Duff scored 14 seconds apart late in the second period to give Greely a 2-0 lead, and the Rangers clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class B South boys’ hockey playoffs with a 3-1 win Saturday over Cape Elizabeth at Troubh Ice Arena.

Andy Moore made it 3-0 at 6:37 of the third, assisted by Ryan Moore. The Rangers (13-2) remained unbeaten this season against Class B opponents.

Cape (12-5), ranked second in Class B South, avoided a shutout when John Pellechia scored with 3:45 left, assisted by Brenden Goss.

LEWISTON 5, BIDDEFORD 1: Ryan Pomerleau scored twice for the Blue Devils (15-2) in a win over the Tigers (12-6) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Jack Madden, Michael Belleau and Sam Laroche also scored for Lewiston. Biddeford’s Nick McSorley opened the scoring 2:46 into the game.

YORK 8, GORHAM 2: Andrew Bertolini recorded a hat trick, Jacob Nelson scored twice and the Wildcats (11-5) scored four times in a 2:55 span in the second period to roll past the Rams (9-8) at USM Arena in Gorham.

Cole Perreault and Tanner Garand scored for Gorham.

ST. DOM’S 10, MT. ARARAT 0: Will Fletcher scored four goals as the Saints (12-4-1) cruised past the Eagles (8-9-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Dominic Chasse also notched a hat trick for St. Dom’s, which led 8-0 after one period. Gaston Fuksa stopped 14 shots for the shutout.

