CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Davis isn’t completely sure if he’s going to play in Sunday’s All-Star game. He doesn’t know how much the New Orleans Pelicans will have him play the rest of this season. Or where he’ll play next season. Or where he’ll play the season after that, either.

So Davis, obviously, has a lot of questions.

At All-Star media day, he also had some answers.

Yes, Davis wants to keep playing through the end of the season with New Orleans. No, he didn’t eliminate Boston from the list of cities where he would consider playing. Yes, he will test the free agent market in the summer of 2020. And above all else, big market or small market, he insists that having a chance to win is all that matters going forward.

“It’s time to go play ball,” Davis said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Davis – provided a shoulder strain doesn’t keep him out – will finally be LeBron James’ teammate Sunday night, when Team LeBron takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Giannis in the All-Star Game. The league’s annual showcase exhibition always comes with subplots, and this year, the one where Davis just asked for a trade that didn’t come seemed to generate more All-Star weekend buzz than anything else.

“I’m just keeping it real, to be honest,” Davis said while talking with reporters. “I knew that’s all you guys wanted to talk about. I just stated how I feel, I stated my intentions and I go on from there.”

Davis confirmed that there was a list of teams on his preferred get-traded-to list – James’ Los Angeles Lakers, along with the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He also denied that the Celtics were not on his list, news sure to delight fans in Boston and not the rest of the Eastern Conference.

“They are on my list,” Davis said.

Davis told NBATV: “All 29 other teams are on my list. I don’t have a preferred destination. I just want to win. Big market, small market – I don’t care. I just want to win.”

The Lakers unsuccessfully tried to acquire Davis, and the Pelicans aren’t exactly sure what happens now. They fired general manager Dell Demps on Friday and replaced him on an interim basis with Danny Ferry, a move that Davis said caught him by surprise.

BOSTON’S KYRIE Irving was definitive, saying he is fine and ready to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday. The Celtics guard is a starter on Team LeBron.

Irving has been dealing with a strained right knee for about a week.

