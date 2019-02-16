Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness at Are, Sweden, to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships after one of the most resilient performances of her career.

No Alpine skier, male or female, had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.

The 23-year-old American, who was low on energy because of a chest cold, improved from third place after the first run to win by 0.58 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.

Shiffrin has won five golds at the worlds and seven medals in total – putting her just one off the American record held by Lindsey Vonn.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Greg Chase scored with 4:30 left in the second period to break a 2-2 tie and the Maine Mariners went on to a 4-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals in Virginia.

Dillan Fox added a goal with 7:29 left in the game. Wallin and Dwyer Tschantz also scored for the Mariners, while Hannu Toivonen had 28 saves.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: P.J. Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 19 and No. 5 Kentucky upset No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 at Lexington, Kentucky, to end the Volunteers’ 19-game winning streak.

The Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) used a 25-7 surge over a little more than seven minutes for a 62-38 lead, providing a cushion that withstood a 13-0 spurt soon after from the Volunteers (23-2, 11-1).

GOLF

PGA: Justin Thomas got a lot done in just eight holes Saturday before leaving Riviera with a one-shot lead and facing a marathon finish in the Genesis Open.

Thomas nearly holed a 9-iron and then made par with a chip off the green and over the bunker in the middle of the par-3 sixth hole as part of the six holes he played to complete a 6-under 65. Adam Scott also had a 65 and tied Thomas for the 36-hole lead.

Tiger Woods made the cut with one shot to spare, then started the third round with three birdies and an eagle to get within seven shots.

LPGA: Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey with three straight birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Ken Tanigawa had six back-nine birdies in a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Glen Day and Stephen Ames at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sweden’s Per Langfors shot an 8-under 64 and was at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the World Super 6 in Perth, Australia, with Ireland’s Paul Dunne, Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan and Australian Brad Kennedy one stroke behind.

OBITUARY: Gene Littler, whose fluid swing carried him to 29 victories on the PGA Tour and a U.S. Open title at Oakland Hills, died Friday at age 88.

TENNIS

QATAR OPEN: Unseeded Elise Mertens came from a set and a break down to beat recent No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Doha and capture the biggest title of her career.

ABN AMRO WORLD TOURNAMENT: Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka beat top-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals at Rotterdam, Netherlands, to reach his first final since his comeback a year ago from left knee surgeries.

Gael Monfils beat Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

