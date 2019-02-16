ORONO — Liam Sullivan set a meet record in the 100-yard breast stroke while simultaneously clinching a second straight title for Mt. Desert Island in the Class B swimming and diving state championship Saturday afternoon at Stanley Wallace Pool.

A senior, Sullivan won the breast stroke by more than five seconds in 56.82 in the meet’s penultimate event, rendering moot the concluding 400 freestyle relay. Earlier, he won the 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 54.18 seconds.

Liam Sullivan, MDI senior

MDI finished with 381 points to 312 for Ellsworth, which beat MDI during the conference championship but lost by a point in a regular-season dual meet.

Cape Elizabeth was third at 239 followed by Greely (179), Morse (175), Yarmouth (152.5) and 14 other schools.

Senior Camden Holmes two individual events for Ellsworth and lowered his own meet record in the 50 free to 21.15 seconds. He also swam on the opening 200 medley relay that set a meet record of 1:37.82 and anchored the winning 400 free relay. Cape won the 200 free relay.

Other individual winners were Cape Elizabeth senior Rohan Freedman in the 200 free (1:45.13), Cape freshmen Ethan Smith in the 100 butterfly (52.26) and Keegan McKenney in the 500 free (4:50.86), Ellsworth senior Sam Pelletier in the 100 backstroke (54.82) and Belfast junior Gary Moline in diving (280.05).

