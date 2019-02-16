LEWISTON — York seniors Jon Burke and Jon Rodrigues both had upset wins to capture the 55-meter hurdles and the triple jump and lift York past Hermon in the Class B track and field state championship meet on Saturday at Bates College.

York finished with 77.5 points while Hermon collected 57. Greely finished in third with 49.5.

In the girls’ meet Brewer scored 71 points to win the Class B crown ahead of York (63). Greely finished third with 60.

