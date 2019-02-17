ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Autumn Rayne Alden, born Feb. 7 to Ashley and Ben Alden of Sumner. Grandparents are Ken and Robbin Alden of Windham, and Linda and Jim Harris and Cathy and Mark Thayer, all of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Barbara and Harland Lyman of Monmouth and Natalie and Kenneth Alden of Leeds.

ELSEWHERE

Willow Garnett, born Jan. 31 to Haley and Mason Garnett of Lisbon Falls.

