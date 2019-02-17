I could not disagree more with the reviewer in the Maine Sunday Telegram (Andrew Ross), concerning Coppersmith Tavern & Table (“Dine Out Maine: The space has been improved, next needs to be the food,” Feb. 3, Page F1).

I have eaten there at least eight times in the past several months. I have never had a bad meal, and the staff has always been friendly and attentive.

On the one occasion I wasn’t completely satisfied with a meal, general manager Gene DiMillo and my server listened to my concerns; the next time I tried the same dish, it was vastly improved.

I know the bartender he mentions as speaking in baby talk, and that is her naturally high-pitched, squeaky voice.

Your reviewer does a disservice to a quality establishment of a kind that has long been missing in this area. I wish them nothing but success in their endeavor in a spot that has seen its share of businesses fail.

Continued good luck to Gene and his staff.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

