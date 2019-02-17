Air Force Airman 1st Class Jackson A. Haynes has graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Haynes is the son of Andrew A. and Michelle M. Haynes of South Portland, the brother of Rachel A. Haynes of South Portland, grandson of Helen Haynes of Pittsfield and nephew of Stacy English of Marshfield, Massachusetts. He is a 2016 graduate of South Portland High School.

