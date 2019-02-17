HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL acquired defenseman Blake Kessel from the Jacksonville IceMen on Sunday in exchange for future considerations.

Kessel, the 29-year-old younger brother of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Phil Kessel, has 27 points in 85 career games in the AHL and 137 points in 193 games in the ECHL after playing college hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

Kessel had one goal and two assists in seven games with Jacksonville this season.

RIVALRY SERIES: Brianne Jenner and Blayre Turnbull scored, Shannon Szabados made 38 saves, and the Canadian women’s team beat the United States 2-0 on Sunday to win the inaugural series, 2-1.

The Americans generated a lot of offense, especially during goal-mouth scrambles during a 21-shot second period and in the final minutes.

Savannah Harmon had a goal for the Americans negated by goaltender interference early in the third.

Alex Rigsby made 15 saves for the U.S.

The Americans won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday, and Canada evened the three-game series with a 4-3 victory Thursday.

The Canadians beat their rivals nearly a year after the U.S. won Olympic gold in a shootout thriller and a few months after it won the Four Nations Cup against them.

TENNIS

ABN AMRO WORLD TOURNAMENT: Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka’s rebuilt knee couldn’t quite carry him to the title in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Wawrinka lost his first final since his comeback a year ago from left knee surgeries, succumbing 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to Gael Monfils of France.

It was the Frenchman’s eighth career title.

NEW YORK OPEN: Reilly Opelka won his first ATP Tour title, beating qualifier Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7) at Uniondale.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka hit 43 aces for the second straight match, the final one to finally end things after an overturned call had helped him set up match point.

ARGENTINA OPEN: Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy won the final in Buenos Aires, taking his third career title and disappointing home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on the outdoor clay.

SKIING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: One of the best runs of Marcel Hirscher’s career allowed the Austrian great to coast to a third slalom title at the world championships.

Hirscher suggested after the race this could be his last ever worlds – and if that is the case, he went out on a high.

He obliterated the field at Are, Sweden, with an almost flawless first run, which gave him a lead of 0.56 seconds from Alexis Pinturault. No other skier was within a second of him.

That meant Hirscher could be more circumspect in the second leg, especially after a slip from Pinturault toward the end of his run knocked the Frenchman out of medal contention.

Hirscher got down safely, posting only the 25th fastest time for the second leg, to lead an Austrian 1-2-3 ahead of Michael Matt and Marco Schwarz.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does not intend to buy Manchester United, the kingdom’s government said, while confirming its sovereign wealth fund held sponsorship talks with English football’s most successful team.

New York-listed United has been valued at around $4 billion and British newspaper The Sun reported Prince Mohammad was stepping up a bid over the weekend.

