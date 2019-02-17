LOS ANGELES — J.B. Holmes rallied from a four-shot deficit in the final round and won a marathon finish Sunday in the Genesis Open for his first victory in three years and a trip back to the Masters.

Holmes closed with a 1-under 70 and that was enough to overcome Justin Thomas, who took 19 putts on the back nine – three of them from 8 feet when he lost the lead for good – and shot 75.

“I knew it was going to be very difficult to shoot a low score,” Holmes said. “I needed some help from Justin.”

They played 34 holes because of a seven-hour rain delay at the start of the tournament Thursday, and that wasn’t even the worst of it. The final day featured a wild shift in weather, from sunshine in the morning to complete 16 holes of the third round, brief rain when they teed off in the final round and wicked wind that made it tough to hole putts.

Tiger Woods shot a 65 to finish his morning third round, though he was never in range of winning. Woods closed with a 72 in the afternoon and tied for 15th.

LPGA: Nelly Korda added to her family’s impressive sports pedigree Down Under with a win in the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide.

Korda led by three strokes after the third round, increased it to four with a tap-in birdie on the 10th and added a 25-foot birdie on the 11th to make it a lead of five.

She had a third consecutive birdie on the 12th to help claim a two-stroke victory, finishing with a 17-under total of 271. Defending champion Jin Young Ko was second after a 64.

Korda’s father, Petr, was an Australian Open men’s tennis champion, winning the tournament in 1998. Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.

CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic at Naples, Florida, for his seventh Tour title, beating Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne with a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff.

Jimenez closed with a 5-under 66 to match Langer and Browne at 13-under 200.

“I’m working hard, and I practice and go to the gym, apart from smoking and drinking,” Jimenez said. “This is what I love to do. I love to play golf. To me, competing is my life. I go to any competition, I want to win. I’m working for that.”

Jimenez has won in each of his six seasons on tour.

EUROPEAN: Ryan Fox won the World Super 6 Perth Lake Karrinyup in Perth, Australia, beating Adrian Otaegui of Spain in the match-play final.

Fox beat Jazz Janewattananond, Kristoffer Reitan and Paul Dunne on the way to the final before defeating Otaegui with two holes to spare. It was Fox’s first Tour victory.

Fox, whose dad Grant Fox was a World Cup-winning rugby player, was forced to give up rugby after a series of concussions.

