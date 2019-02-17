PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang each had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins climbed back into playoff position with a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Brian Dumoulin also scored for the Penguins (31-21-7), who leapfrogged the Carolina Hurricanes for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Mats Zuccarello had two goals, and Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad scored over the game’s final 5:46 for the Rangers, who couldn’t complete a second rally after erasing a 3-1 deficit to tie it late in the second period.

The Rangers were not able to take the lead during a four-minute power play that spanned the second intermission. Forty-nine seconds after that penalty expired, Letang took a feed from Sidney Crosby and beat goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Malkin then scored twice in a span of 2:31 to give him four goals in two games since serving a one-game suspension for a stick-swinging incident.

Crosby had three assists to give him 11 points in his past five games, helping to atone for the high-sticking double-minor that gave the Rangers a prime chance to take the lead.

The Penguins had won just seven of their previous 17 games to fall in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2005-06.

BLUES 4, WILD 0: Jordan Binnington made 31 saves and the Blues posted their third straight shutout, beating the Wild at St. Paul, Minnesota for a 10th straight win.

Binnington made 21 saves to blank Arizona on Thursday, and Jake Allen stopped 32 shots in a 3-0 win against Colorado on Saturday. St. Louis hasn’t allowed a goal in 187:16, since late in an 8-3 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists and Ryan O’Reilly, Vince Dunn and Brayden Schenn also scored to help St. Louis match the best winning streak in franchise history, completed in January 2002. The run also ties the Blues for the longest streak in the NHL this season.

PANTHERS 6, CANADIENS 3: Aleksander Barkov got his second career hat trick as Florida won at home.

Barkov also had an assist to give him the third four-point game of his career.

Riley Sheahan, Frank Vatrano and Denis Malgin also scored for the Panthers.

Max Domi scored twice for the Canadiens and Brendan Gallagher also had a goal.

DEVILS 4, SABRES 1: Kyle Palmieri had a goal and two assists, and Cory Schneider made 34 saves to lead the New Jersey to a win at home.

Miles Wood, Jesper Bratt and Joey Anderson also scored as the Devils won consecutive games for the second time since the start of the year.

Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres, whose wild-card playoff chances took a hit with a second loss in three days.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS 1: Ivan Provorov scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Oskar Lindblom had two goals, lifting the surging Flyers at Detroit.

The Flyers have won 12 of their last 14 games, moving into contention for a playoff spot.

NOTES

DUCKS: Anaheim raised Scott Niedermayer’s No. 27 to the rafters at the Honda Center before Sunday’s late game against the Capitals, honoring the Hall of Fame defenseman who helped lead the Ducks to their only Stanley Cup title in 2007.

