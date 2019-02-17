Emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy up to 72 hours after sex. The reason I know this factoid off the top of my head is that, when I was growing up, my favorite library had a Planned Parenthood poster in the bathroom with that information, and a posted hotline number you could call. (This bathroom also had a poster with heart attack symptoms and a poster urging the importance of hand washing. Now that I think about it, it was a very health-focused public restroom.)

When I was in college, I had two friends who needed to take emergency contraception (two friends that I know of – there very well may have been more). I remember exactly where I was when I got the call from Christine. I was in the back of Seelye Hall on Smith College’s campus, usually a bustling building, but deserted that day because it was Sunday.

Christine’s college was a rural school in a different state. She’d had a condom break the night before, and she had missed a few of her birth control pills the previous week. The campus health center was closed because it was the weekend, and she didn’t have anyone who could give her a ride to the off-campus Planned Parenthood a few towns over. I spent an hour sitting on a very uncomfortable wooden bench, occasionally pacing past professors’ locked offices when my back started cramping, as she cried and freaked out and I cried and freaked out and we tried to figure out whether there was a taxi service in the area, and how much it would cost. (This was 2011, before Uber made it to rural New England.)

She thought about taking a high dose of her regular daily birth control pills, in hopes that would act as emergency contraception. I didn’t think it was a good idea. We argued, we panicked. Eventually she just decided to take her chances on waiting until the next day. She was lucky – she didn’t get pregnant.

Another friend, Mandy, had unprotected sex one Friday night (and here, let him who has never attempted to rely on the pullout method cast the first stone). Fortunately, we had an early-morning bus in our area, and she was able to make it over to the Planned Parenthood. She took her Plan B and spent the weekend feeling nauseated and achy, but fortunately: Crisis averted, no pregnancy.

The reason I bring up these stories is that I am very, very much in favor of the Maine Legislature passing L.D. 37, which would allow emergency contraception – aka “Plan B,” aka “the morning-after pill” – to be sold in vending machines on college campuses.

When sperms are on the loose, time is of the absolute essence. If a student has unprotected sex, or a birth control failure, or is (god forbid) sexually assaulted on a Friday night, waiting until the health clinic opens on Monday morning to get EC may mean it’s too late. Life doesn’t happen on a 9-to-5 schedule. Being able to access Plan B at any time of the day or night through a vending machine (located in an accessible place, of course) could be a lifesaver for many young people – literally, in some cases. It provides a private, independent choice to help keep their futures secure.

There are people who react to proposals like this one – making birth control or the morning-after pill more accessible – by saying, “Well, if you make a mistake, you should live with the consequences!” No. 1, way to throw assault victims under the bus. And No. 2, pregnancy shouldn’t be a punishment. A baby shouldn’t be a consequence. A baby should be a blessing, welcomed with open arms (and one hand supporting the head). Morning-after pills sometimes come with their own consequences – a few days of nausea, cramping and bloating. The potential derailment of a young woman’s life and career need not be one of them.

Interestingly, two of the sponsors of the bill – Rep. Maureen Terry and Sen. Linda Sanborn – represent my boyfriend’s district in the Legislature, which means I spend a lot of time in that district, so I feel like they are my adopted lawmakers. I hope that my actual district’s representatives in Augusta – Rep. Don Marean and Sen. Justin Chenette – will sign on as well.

My sister is in college in Maine now. I hope she will never have to be on either end of a phone call like that one I had eight years ago on a Sunday in Seelye Hall. This seems like a simple, common-sense law change that will make life a little easier for a lot of Mainers.

