AUGUSTA — No. 2 Waynflete used a dominating effort on the offensive boards in the second quarter to pull away from No. 7 Old Orchard Beach for a 67-32 win in a Class C South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Flyers scored 12 points on putbacks in a 26-8 second-quarter surge as they built a 40-19 lead.

Finn Scott ended the quarter with a buzzer-beating offensive rebound to give him 11 points in the half. He finished with 17 points, and Askar Houssein came off the bench to score 14.

Ryan Crockett was OOB’s high scorer with 12 points.

Waynflete (15-2) advances to play No. 3 Hall-Dale (18-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Waynflete beat OOB (9-11) three times this season, winning 82-28 at home and 68-45 in Old Orchard.

