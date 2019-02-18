SOUTH PORTLAND

Garden Club prepares teacup arrangements

The Osewantha Garden Club of South Portland will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Redbank Community Center at 21 Nelson Road.

Following a meeting, attendees will participate in a floral bouquet class and create a teacup arrangement. Participants should bring a teacup, flowers, tools and oasis foam that is well-soaked in water.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Seminal hiking guide gets two-year revision

A book talk and signing with author Carey Kish will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Kish’s book “The Maine Mountain Guide,” published by the Appalachian Mountain Club, is the only comprehensive hiking guide to the mountain trails of Maine, an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts since 1961.

This newest edition was two years in the making and has been painstakingly revised, updated and expanded by Kish, who will lead attendees on a journey of discovery from Acadia National Park to Aroostook County, and from Maine’s White Mountains to Washington County. The talk will highlight many new hikes, the best of local hikes near you, and some old favorites.

BIDDEFORD

Discover how Jewish, Chinese culture blend

Why did American Jews embrace Chinese food, and what does that say about the characteristics that make food Jewish in the first place? Come find out as Congregation Etz Chaim offers the talk “What Makes Chinese Food Jewish?” to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the synagogue, at 36 Bacon St.

Rabbi Dr. David Freidenreich, the director of the Jewish studies program at Colby College and associate director of its Center for Small Town Jewish Life, will talk about his research, exploring the role of food and ideas about Jewishness in the formation of Jewish, Christian and Islamic identities. For more details, call Julie Campisi at 282-2461 or email [email protected]

CAMDEN

Discuss Penobscot Bay, proposed salmon farms

Mid-Coast Audubon will host a panel discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Public Library, at 55 Main St., detailing the Penobscot Bay watershed and the proposed salmon farms for Belfast and Bucksport.

John Morrison will moderate the discussion.

The program is free and open to all, and donations are encouraged. Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Camden library is planning to livestream the discussion on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/camdenpubliclibrary.

For more information, call 236-3440.

TOPSHAM

Charity softball game aids homeless veterans

The fifth annual Winter Charity Softball Classic will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Topsham American Legion Post 202 at 79 Foreside Road.

Proceeds for the outdoor tournament will benefit veteran homelessness initiatives in Maine.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded. Free hot cocoa and hot apple cider will be provided. Teams or individuals that would like to join the action should call Nik Hamlin at 312-2434 or Post 202 at 729-9870.

LIVERMORE

History center honors nation’s first president

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will celebrate Presidents Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 290 Norlands Road, with attendees invited to observe the day in 1870-style by participating in activities provided by interpreters in period clothing, portraying people of the 1800s Norlands neighborhood.

A special tribute to America’s first president, George Washington, takes place at 1 p.m. Norlands’ interpreters will bake a version of Martha Washington’s cake and pay tribute to President Washington with poems and songs.

Another highlight of the day is a noon program detailing the life of Lt. Samuel Benjamin, father of Patty Benjamin Washburn, including excerpts from the diary that he kept during the Revolutionary War.

Throughout the day, visitors to the Norlands can take a horse-drawn sleigh ride, make a period craft in the warm and cozy Washburn kitchen, and visit the one-room schoolhouse, where the schoolmaster will be ready to greet his scholars. Guided tours of the 1867 Washburn family home will be offered every hour. Traditional ice cutting demonstrations take place on Bartlett Pond, just down the hill from the Norlands. Visitors can stop by the pond on their way to or from the Norlands.

Bring snowshoes and walk the historic carriage trail. Hot chocolate and other goodies will be available for purchase in the farmer’s cottage, while supplies last. Bring a picnic lunch and stay the entire day.

General admission is $10 adults, $6 for ages 12 and under. Discounts are available for members who provide a card.

For more details, call 897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society offers ‘Tales from the Vault’

“Tales from the Vault” is the title of the February program for the New Gloucester Historical Society, to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, next to the Town Hall on Route 231.

Using materials from historical archives, history ranging from settlement days to a 20th century New Gloucester film will be shown. Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Lenny Brooks at 926-3188.

WELLS

Upcoming at library: Magician, pajama party

Magician BJ Hickman will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wells Public Library, at 1434 Post Road.

Hickman uses comedy magic, audience participation and mind-reading miracles in magic shows geared toward youth audiences. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

Other children and teen programs offered at the library this week include: Toddler Storytime for ages 2-5 at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; a kids’ pajama party at 6 p.m. Thursday; and a family movie at noon Friday, with food and blankets encouraged. All ages are welcome.

Adult programs offered this week include AARP tax preparation services from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; Conversational French Language Group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and Fiber Arts Group at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

For more details, email Anne Mosey at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

