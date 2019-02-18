Charlotte MacMillan scored 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 23 as second-seeded Brunswick earned a 56-30 win over No. 7 Mt. Ararat in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday afternoon at the Portland Expo.
MacMillan, a senior guard, made four 3-pointers in the second quarter as Brunswick (18-1) stretched a 15-11 lead after one quarter to 35-15 at halftime.
Alexis Guptil added 12 points and Rosalie White scored 10 for the Dragons, who advanced to face No. 3 Marshwood in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Theresa Breed led Mt. Ararat (8-11) with nine points.
This story will be updated.
