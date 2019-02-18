AUGUSTA — Junior center Halle Pelletier scored 11 points and Morgan Noyes added 10 as the No. 3 Greenville girls’ basketball team defeated No. 6 Pine Tree Academy 37-16 in a Class D South quarterfinal game Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.
The Lakers (13-6) will next play the winner of Temple-Vinalhaven in the semifinals. The Breakers finished 9-10.
TEMPLE 54, VINALHAVEN 40: Hannah Hubbard scored 15 points and Deleyni Carr added 13 as No. 2 Temple pulled away from two-time defending regional champ Vinalhaven in a Class D South girls’ basketball quarterfinal in Augusta.
The Bereans (15-4) advanced to their fourth straight regional semifinal. Freshman freshman Hope Cluff scored 13 points for the Vikings (3-16).
