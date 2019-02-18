Third-seeded Marshwood High put together a dominating second half to pull away for a 59-37 victory over No. 6 York in the Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinals Monday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

The Hawks led by only two at the half but outscored York, 36-16, in the final two quarters.

Angelina Bisson led the Hawks with 18 points while Courtney Thim had 14 and Natalie Herbold 11. York was led by Jacquelyn Tabora with 13.

Marshwood (15-4) will play the Brunswick-Mt. Ararat winner in the regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena. York finished 8-11.

The Hawks took control in the third, extending their lead to 41-30 entering the fourth. Herbold had seven consecutive points for Marshwood at one point in the quarter, pushing the lead from 28-26 to 35-28.

In an evenly played first half, Marshwood held the lead 23-21 on a late basket by Courtney Thim, who led the Hawks with nine points in the first half.

There were five lead changes and four ties in the first two quarters as the Wildcats – who lost twice to Marshwood in the regular season – played tough defense and got strong play from Jacquelyn Tabora, who had seven points.

Marshwood led 14-9 after one, but the Wildcats zone defense really bothered the Hawks in the second.

