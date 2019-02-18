A professor from Husson University in Bangor with an interest in Irish poetry has won a Fulbright scholarship and will use the award as an opportunity to study abroad.

Greg Winston, a professor in Husson’s College of Science and Humanities, was named a 2019-2020 Fulbright scholar, a top honor for college educators and researchers.

Greg Winston Photo courtesy of Husson.edu

From January to June 2020, Winston will serve as visiting faculty in Irish literature at Queen’s University-Belfast in Northern Ireland, home of the Seamus Heaney Center for Poetry.

He will teach an undergraduate seminar called “Militarization and Peace in Irish Literature” and a graduate course called “The Nature of Modern Irish Writing.” As part of this research, Winston will focus on Heaney and the novelist John McGahern. Heaney grew up in Northern Ireland, in County Derry, and attended Queen’s University. McGahern came from the County Leitrim/Roscommon region, just across the border in the Irish Republic.

“I’ll have a chance to visit both writers’ home regions and other locations represented in their writings,” Winston said in a news release. “I’ll also go to archives that contain correspondence, drafts, manuscripts, and other materials associated with their work. I’m looking forward to meeting a number of Irish scholars, critics, poets, and writers doing work in this area. This will all be an invaluable part of my efforts to help students better understand Irish literature, Irish studies, modernism and an environmental approach to literature.”

Winston joined the Husson faculty in 2001 after earning his doctoral degree in English from the University of Delaware and his bachelor’s from Colgate University. He teaches a range of English and humanities courses at Bangor-based Husson.

