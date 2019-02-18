A lawyer for Colin Kaepernick says “it would not surprise me” if the New England Patriots try to sign the former San Francisco 49er quarterback.
Kaepernick settled his grievance alleging collusion against the NFL last week. He accused the league and 32 teams of colluding to prevent him from playing because of his decision to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.
Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos, in an interview with CNN, says he thinks the most natural fit for Kaepernick would be with the Carolina Panthers, but went on to say, “Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft makes a move. That would not surprise me.” Kraft owns the Patriots.
Geragos predicted that his client would sign with a team in the next two weeks.
