COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Brayden Point scored twice and Steven Stamkos also had a goal for the Lightning, who are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 40 shots and got his 26th win. Kucherov has 99 points to lead the league, with seven goals in the last five games.

Lukas Sedlak scored and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 15 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had won four straight.

Kucherov tied his NHL best of five points set Dec. 22, 2018, vs. the Edmonton Oilers. He also set the team record for assists in a season with 70, breaking the mark he held with Martin St. Louis (2010-11) and Brad Richards (2005-06).

FLAMES 5, COYOTES 2: Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist in the third period to help Calgary win at home.

Mark Giordano also had a goal and an assist, and Derek Ryan and Austin Czarnik had the other goals for the Flames, who won their second straight to improve to 3-3-2 since the All-Star break.

Elias Lindholm assisted on both third-period goals, Rasmus Andersson also had two assists, and Mike Smith stopped 27 shots in his third straight start (2-0-1).

Conor Garland and Jordan Weal scored for the Coyotes. Calvin Pickard finished with 29 saves in his third start for Arizona.

SABRES: Forward Kyle Okposo has been sent home for further medical evaluation three days after being punched in the face during a fight with the New York Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo.

