To mark Presidents Day, Mainers in cities across the state will take to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border.
Rallies will begin at noon at Lobsterman Park on Temple Street in Portland, at the Town Green in Brunswick, Dufresne Park on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, the Federal Building at 40 Western Ave., Augusta, and the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building, 202 Harlow St., Bangor.
Protesters in Bar Harbor rallied Monday morning and posted a photo on Twitter.
We don’t support the #FakeNationalEmergency @SenAngusKing @SenatorCollins @RepGolden #NoWall #NoEmergency pic.twitter.com/fdXnpwPsB1
— Indivisible_MDI (@Indivisible_MDI) February 18, 2019
This story will be updated.
