Three people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Brunswick on Sunday remained hospitalized in Portland on Monday.
Brunswick police identified those involved in the accident as Elmer Warren, 49, of Dresden; Rochelle Warren, 21, also of Dresden; and Tracey Williams, 24, of Topsham. Elmer Warren and Rochelle Warren were listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center on Monday. Williams’ condition was considered fair, according to a hospital spokesman.
The accident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday when a Ford Ranger, driven by Elmer Warren, went off the left side of the road and struck a large pole. It was headed northbound, near the Route 196 connector. Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, Brunswick police said.
