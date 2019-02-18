NEW YORK — Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, AKA “Carlos Danger” in online profiles he used for sexting and swapping saucy photos, is at a Bronx halfway house after his early release from prison.

And even though he shouldn’t have a cellphone per house rules, a fellow resident of the Fordham Manor house told the Daily News on Monday that inmates in the good graces of staff often get to keep their phones.

The resident, who declined to give his name, had three smartphones in his possession.

A woman who answered the telephone at the halfway house declined to comment on residents’ access to cellphones and a staffer at the program overseeing Weiner’s post-prison placement said each facility sets its own cellphone policies.

Weiner was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl and began serving a 21-month sentence at the Federal Medical Center Devens, about 40 miles west of Boston, in November 2017.

The 54-year-old New York Democrat is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn.

