Matt Fleming scored 21 points and Damien Vance scored 20 as top-ranked Bangor High overwhelmed No.5 Portland 61-41 Tuesday afternoon in the Class AA North boys’ basketball semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Rams took the early lead as Fleming had a big first half. Vance scored 18 of his points in the second half.

The Rams (18-2) will play defending state champ Edward Little in the Class AA North championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at CIA. Portland finished 11-9, losing five of its last seven games.

Portland was led by Jeremiah Alado with 10 points and Pedro Fonseca with nine.

Bangor never trailed in this one, taking a 4-0 lead early on baskets by Matt Fleming and Isaac Cummings. After Portland’s Simon Chadbourne scored, the Rams closed out the first quarter with nine consecutive points.

Bangor was aided by Portland’s miscues. The Bulldogs had seven turnovers in the first quarter. Bangor didn’t commit a turnover until 28 seconds into the second quarter.

Portland played better in the second, but could not make up much ground, trailing 25-15 at the half. The Bulldogs got within seven twice in the second but each time Bangor responded.

