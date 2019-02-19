Seventh-seeded Cape Elizabeth knocked off No. 2 Oak Hill, 34-26, in the quarterfinals of the Class B South girls’ basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Portland Expo.
The Capers (9-10) advance to play No. 3 Freeport (15-4) in the semifinals on Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Oak Hill finished its season at 16-3.
This story will be updated
