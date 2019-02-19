Caroline Smith and Rachel Wall combined for 38 points as Freeport defeated Mountain Valley, 49-37, in a Class B South girls’ basketball quarterfinal at the Portland Expo.
Smith scored 20 points and Wall had 18 for third-seeded Freeport (15-4), which faces either Oak Hill or Cape Elizabeth on Thursday in the semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena.
Rylee Sevigny led No. 6 Mountain Valley (13-6) with 20 points, while Courtney Carrier scored 12.
This story will be updated.
