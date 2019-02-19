PLEASANT RIDGE PLANTATION — A New Hampshire man was injured Tuesday morning while he was out hunting for snowshoe hare and was struck with pellets fired from a shotgun shot by a teenage hunter, authorities said.

Shawn Hunt, 36, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was on a guided hunt with two other hunters around 10 a.m. when he and the juvenile hunter spotted a hare, Lt. Kevin Adam of the Maine Warden Service said in an email.

Hunt instructed the teenager to shoot the hare, and two shots were fired from a 20-gauge shotgun toward the animal, Adam said.

Several pellets struck Hunt in the head. He was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance.

The Maine Warden Service responded to the scene and is conducting interviews and mapping the shooting area, Adam said. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted at the scene.

Adam said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

