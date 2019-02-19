FRYEBURG – The Falmouth High boys and Portland Nordic girls won Class A Nordic skiing state championships Tuesday at Stark’s Hill, both by slim margins over Mt. Blue of Farmington.

Leavitt senior Roy Varney and Mt. Blue freshman Emma Charles each added an individual pursuit title to the classical crowns they won Monday. Charles also was fastest in Tuesday’s 5.1-kilometer skate race while Fryeburg Academy senior Alfie Walker turned in the best time among the 66 boys competing.

Skiers in Tuesday’s pursuit skate race started in the order they finished Monday’s classical, and by the same margin separating them at Monday’s finish.

The brother combination of freshman Nate and senior Ethan Livingood led a 2-3 pursuit finish for Falmouth, which totaled 768 points to 766 for three-time defending state champion Mt. Blue. Sophomores Vance Boyd and Marcus Goodbody placed 13th and 18th for Falmouth.

The cooperative team of skiers from Portland, Deering, Cheverus and Casco Bay high schools placed third in the boys competition with 761.

Among girls, the Portland coop team edged Mt. Blue 767-765 with Leavitt third at 742, Fryeburg fourth at 732 and Falmouth fifth at 726. Casco Bay sophomore Sierra Aponte Clarke was sixth, Deering senior Grace Tumavicus eighth and Portland juniors Lucy Medd 10th and Elizabeth Thomas 13th to secure the victory.

This story will be updated.

