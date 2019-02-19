BRUNSWICK — Bangor used overall depth to win the Class A girls’ swimming and diving state championship Tuesday at Bowdoin College’s Greason Pool.

The Rams totaled 274 points, 13 ahead of two-time defending champion Cony. Falmouth (202) finished third and Lewiston (145) was fourth.

Cony senior Gabby Low and junior Cecelia Guadalupi were named Co-Performers of the Meet. They were both double winners for the second straight year – Low in the 100-yard butterfly (55.44) and 100 backstroke (56.33), Guadalupi in the 200 individual medley (2:05.68) and 100 freestyle (52.70).

Bangor did not win an event until taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.26.

Freshman Emma Thomas won the 200 freestyle (1:57.67) and finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:20.19). Freshman Lunden Dinkel was second in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle.

Cony won the other two relays. The 200 medley relay team of Low, Dinkel, Emma Crosby and Guadalupi set a meet record (1:49.84).

Lewiston senior Brooke Cloutier closed out her career with wins in the 50 freestyle (25.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.75).

Brunswick senior Alex Morse won the 500 freestyle (5:19.67).

Falmouth junior Lily Smith won diving with 370.2 points, 24.6 ahead of Phoebe Adame of Westbrook. Falmouth senior Sophia Ham finished third, followed by Kennebunk’s Taylor Nguyen.

