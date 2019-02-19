STANDISH — Top-seeded St. Joseph’s used a 22-5 run to open the second quarter, took a 59-30 halftime lead and earned an 99-75 quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Johnson & Wales in the Great Northeast Athletic tournament in Standish.

The Monks (26-0) next play fourth-seeded Suffolk on Thursday night in a GNAC semifinal.

Kelsi McNamara had 29 points for St. Joseph’s, Julia Champagne had 22 points, Emily Benway added 14 and Hannah Marks 12.

Ally Mishol led Johnson & Wales (3-19) with 27 points.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 64, GORDON 39: Jocelyn Chaput scored 23 points as the second-seeded Nor’easters (15-11) beat No. 7 Gordon (8-18) in Biddeford in the opening round of the Commonwealth Cooast Conference tournament.

Sadie Nelson added 13 points for UNE, with Allie Goodman scoring 10.

Abby Vampatella had 16 points for the Fighting Scots and Brooke Dyson 10.

SOUTHERN MAINE 63, CASTLETON 40: Jackie Luckhardt scored 15 points and the third-seeded Huskies (16-10) beat the sixth-ranked Spartans (14-12) in the Little East quarterfinals in Gorham.

Alexa Srolovitz and Victoria Harris each added 11 points for Southern Maine.

USM advances to play No. 2 Eastern Connecticut (17-8) in the semifinals on Friday in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 83, JOHNSON & WALES 80: The sixth-seeded Monks (18-7, 7-4) opened a 51-38 halftime lead and went ahead by as many as 22 points in the second half before holding off the third-seeded Wildcats (13-12, 8-3) for a GNAC quarterfinal win at Providence, Rhode Island.

Darian Berry scored 25 points while Jack Casale had 20 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Monks, who host St. Joseph’s (Connecticut) in the conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ROGER WILLIAMS 102; UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 87: Austin Coene scored 25 points and Drew Hart 21 as the third-ranked Hawks (15-11) bounced the sixth-ranked Nor’easters (7-19) from the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament in the first-round at Bristol, Rhode Island.

Ryan Beatty scored 24 points for the Nor’easters, Avery DeBrito added 17, while Jordan Bagshaw and DeMarquez Hadnot each chipped in 11.

UNE, down 56-36 at the half, fought back to 94-85 on Hadnot’s jumper with 1:22 to play. But Roger Williams converted six free throws while outscoring UNE 8-2 over the final seconds.

(5) TENNESSEE 58, VANDERBILT 46: Grant Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Volunteers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) beat the Commodores (9-17, 0-13) in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the Volunteers’ first game since losing their No. 1 ranking.

Vanderbilt dropped its 14th straight.

(25) BUFFALO 114, OHIO 67: Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and the Bulls (23-3, 11-2 Mid-American Conference) used a record-setting shooting performance to cruise to a 114-67 win over the Bobcats (11-14) in Amherst, New York, for their 23rd straight home win.

BASEBALL

AUGUSTANA (ILL.) 6, BATES 4: The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Bobcats lost in a season opener at Chain of Lakes Park in Winter Haven, Florida. Nolan Collins allowed two earned runs on seven hits, fanning seven and walking one for Bates.

Share

< Previous

Next >