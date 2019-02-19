PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning used a fast start to win their seventh straight, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Alex Killorn, Mikhail Sergachev and Yanni Gourde also scored, and Ryan McDonagh added an empty-netter for Tampa Bay (46-11-4, 96 points), which entered 15 points ahead of Calgary for the most in the league. The Lightning are 18 points clear of Boston, the Eastern Conference’s next-best team.

Louis Domingue, a former Portland Pirate, made 28 saves in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who rested after making 39 stops in the Lightning’s 5-1 win at Columbus on Monday night. Domingue improved to 19-4.

Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, which lost for just the third time in the last 15 games.

PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 3: Bryan Rust scored a tie-breaking goal midway through the second period as Pittsburgh won at Newark, New Jersey.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, Nick Bjugstad and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won four of its last five in its bid to make the playoffs for the 13th straight year. The streak is the longest active playoff run in the NHL.

RANGERS 2, HURRICANES 1: Vladislav Namestikov scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, giving New York a win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Connor Brickley also scored for the Rangers, who earned a split of a four-game trip and handed the Hurricanes just their third loss this month. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 43 shots to get his 17th win of the season.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 2: Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist to lead Florida over visiting Buffalo.

NOTES

SABRES: Forward Kyle Okposo has sustained his third concussion in less than three years.

Okposo was hurt Friday when he was felled by a punch to the face during a fight with New York’s Tony DeAngelo in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

