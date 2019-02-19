FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ended his lengthy standoff with the team by meeting with President Art Rooney II, though any shot at reconciliation between the two sides appears to be out of the question.

Brown, who has asked to be traded, posted a picture on various social media accounts on Tuesday that showed him arm in arm with Rooney at the Palm Beach International Airport.

“We discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues!” Brown wrote. “We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization!”

Brown still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017, and remains one of the most dynamic performers in the league.

Yet his relationship with the team has deteriorated over the past several months.

• The Cowboys aren’t picking up a team option on the final year of Terrance Williams’ contract, making the receiver an unrestricted free agent after he spent his first six NFL seasons in Dallas.

• Former NFL head coach Dom Capers has joined Jacksonville’s coaching staff as senior defensive assistant, returning to the Jaguars two decades after his first stint with the team.

• The Giants have re-signed tight end Scott Simonson, who appeared in all 16 games last season and earned $705,000. Contract terms for this season were not immediately available.

• The Falcons re-signed offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners made a series of moves, acquiring forward Taylor Cammarata from the Wichita Thunder and reacquiring defenseman Derek Pratt from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. Jason Salvaggio was called up to Hartford and loaned to Wichita.

Cammarata, a 23-year-old who began his pro career last season by recording 12 goals and 19 assists in 49 games with the South Carolina Stingrays, began this season in Norfolk before being traded to Wichita in January. He has 14 goals and 20 assists in 51 games overall.

Pratt had been summoned to Hartford on Thursday but did not play.

Salvaggio, on loan to Maine from Hartford, had 10 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Mariners this season, including the first goal in franchise history.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a parallel city event at Stockholm to wrap up the season-long slalom title with two races to spare.

Shiffrin defeated Christina Geiger of Germany in both runs to win the final by 0.27 seconds.

The victory gave the four-time slalom world champion from the United States an insurmountable 203-point lead in the season standings over her closest challenger, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who was beaten in the quarterfinals.

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland won the men’s event, beating Olympic champion Andre Myhrer of Sweden in the final.

Marcel Hirscher lost in the quarterfinals but gained enough points to lock up the slalom season title.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Naomi Osaka lost her first match since moving up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

The two-time major champion had trouble with her serve and was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Kristina Mladenovic at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

