Setting a precedent can be catastrophic. It is a game-changer. Henceforth, any leader of the country of any party or any persuasion can cry, “Emergency” and proceed under its banner with impunity.
To the people of this land, governors, members of Congress and the judicial system, I say: Please do not let this pass without deep consideration. Such a declaration becomes a fiat that suggests the role of czars or emperors.
Let us not go down the paths of Caligula and Nero and the later Roman emperors that lead to ruined temples and headless statues.
Susan B. Stavropoulos
Chebeague Island
