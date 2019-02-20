Motorists should expect major delays on the Maine Turnpike northbound in Portland Wednesday afternoon because of a serious motor vehicle crash.
A tractor trailer and a vehicle collided, injuring one person, a dispatcher said. The accident took place near mile marker 49, which is just south of where the turnpike crosses Route 302.
One lane of traffic was blocked and one lane was moving past the crash scene, a dispatcher said. Motorists should avoid the area and be prepared to stop.
This story will be updated.
