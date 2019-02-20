Should we really be surprised at allegations that another U.S.-born citizen, Air Force veteran Monica Elfriede Witt, was willing to betray America?

Unlike Edward Snowden, who defected to Russia, this U.S.-born citizen defected to Iran and allegedly also brought them troves of top-secret documents.

For decades now, the left has been incessantly slamming America as a racist nation, where the rich exploit the poor. Even simple expressions of honor to our nation such as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or standing for the national anthem have been maligned by them as forms of toxic nationalism.

In British scholar and novelist C.S. Lewis’ book “The Abolition of Man,” Lewis predicted such events in his famous quote: “We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Ted Sirois

Saco

