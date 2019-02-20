A man from Maine was arrested by Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department officers Tuesday night on a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated after his pickup truck allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the driver of a Honda Accord.

In a news release posted Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page, Portsmouth police identified the driver as 20-year-old Karl Patzke II of Birch Hill Road in York.

Patzke was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained after being ejected from his truck, but after being released was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (a Class B felony) and driving while intoxicated (a Class B misdemeanor). He was also summonsed for a stop sign violation.

According to police, Patzke’s 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign near a Wendy’s restaurant in the vicinity of 1465 Woodbury Avenue around 6:45 p.m. His truck collided with a Honda Accord, causing his truck to roll over several times.

Two passengers in the truck were not seriously hurt and the 65-year-old driver of the car did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Patzke was bailed from the hospital and will be arraigned at a later date in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Portsmouth police say their investigation into the crash remains active. Anyone with information, should contact Officer Matt Young at 603-610-7619.

