A Massachusetts man will serve nearly six years in prison for dealing drugs in Maine.

Fray Cayetano, also known as Manny, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to 69 months in prison with three years of supervised release for distributing fentanyl and conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base – commonly known as crack.

The 23-year-old Lawrence, Massachusetts, man pled guilty to the charges on Oct. 17.

Cayetano came to Eliot on Aug. 7 and sold drugs to an individual working undercover with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to court records.

Kittery and Eliot police officers assisted the DEA in its investigation.

