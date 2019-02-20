A citywide parking ban has been declared in Portland for Wednesday night, with snowfall forecast to arrive in southern Maine after midnight.

Jessica Grondin, a spokeswoman for the city, said the ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting Portland will get 3 to 6 inches of snow. Cars left on city streets could be towed.

“Given the timing of this storm plus the amount of snow currently on the ground and the narrowness of many streets, and the fact that more snow is anticipated this coming Sunday, the city is calling a ban tonight in order to remove as much snow as possible ahead of the morning commute,” Grondin said in a statement.

The city offers multiple free options for parking on the peninsula during a snow ban. Most parking garages are available during snow bans at reduced rates.

For more information, call the parking ban hotline at 879-0300. Click here for a full list of storm delays, cancellations and parking bans.

