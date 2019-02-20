We’ve seen in the news that there are problems with the way electricity in Maine is provided. Central Maine Power’s billing and service issues have been front and center. We have some of the highest electricity rates in the country.

As of 2017, Maine had the least reliable power delivery service in the nation. The timing is right for Rep. Seth Berry’s proposal, “An Act to Create the Maine Power Delivery Authority.”

The bill provides for a consumer-owned utility that is projected to reduce electricity rates by 15 percent. Low-interest bonds would provide funding to buy the transmission and distribution assets of CMP and Emera Maine, putting ownership and operations in the hands of an independent entity, similar to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

This arrangement includes no tax dollars for acquiring or operating the new publicly owned utility. Lower rates for our electricity and more reliable service will benefit Maine residents and businesses. Rather than Maine dollars for electricity going overseas in the form of corporate profits, the lower rates paid will allow that money to help build Maine’s economy.

I fully support this initiative and encourage all of us to contact our legislators and ask them to co-sponsor this bill.

Gil Harris

Limerick

