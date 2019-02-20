SOUTH PORTLAND – Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday that she supports the lawsuit filed by 16 states – including Maine – challenging President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a southern border wall.

Collins also said she would likely back a straight-forward or “clean” congressional resolution disapproving of Trump’s actions but that she wishes the president would drop an emergency declaration that she says is of “dubious constitutionality.” But Collins said the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Maine and 15 other states seeking to stop the declaration could bring the quickest resolution.

“I do support the lawsuit that was filed by the states,” Collins said Wednesday morning during a visit to the U.S. Coast Guard station in South Portland. “I think that may be the quickest way to get an injunction that would halt this transfer of funds.”

Collins is a member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee that, with its House counterpart, actually decides how the federal budget is divvied up. She has been critical of Trump’s decision to invoke a national emergency to divert money from elsewhere in the federal budget – primarily from military construction programs – to build a larger section of border wall or fencing than the $1.4 billion allocated by Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Collins said she would prefer Trump to submit a supplemental budget request “if he believes that there are more physical barriers, personnel or technology needed to secure our southern border and then work it through the normal appropriations process.”

She also expressed concern that projects at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard – particularly a dry-dock renovation deemed critical to enabling work on the newer class of nuclear submarines – could be among the military construction projects that “will be robbed in order to meet the president’s priority.”

“So we don’t know yet that the shipyard will be affected, but it illustrates the danger of allowing unilateral action by the president that reverses what Congress and the president previously agreed to,” Collins said.

Maine’s senior senator was in South Portland to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated command center at the Coast Guard station. She later went out on in Portland Harbor aboard one of the station’s ice-breaking tugboats, the USCGC Shackle.

“This is where you have situational awareness for the Coast Guard, it is where rescue calls come in and are dealt with, and it’s a very important part of the operations here in South Portland,” Collins said. “I’ve always been so impressed with the dedication, skills and bravery of the Coast Guard. When you think that, on average in northern New England, the Coast Guard saves 50 lives a year . . . it shows how important it is.”

