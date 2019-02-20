If Sen. Susan Collins allows President Trump to enact this national emergency, she and the Trump Republican Senate may change the course of this nation. Completely disheartening.
Trump may be re-elected. This may be possible. I have resigned myself to anything happening. But that doesn’t stop Maine voters from voting the senior senator out of office in 2020. She should pay the price for overall complicity with Mitch McConnell, et al.
This will be my pleasure. I plan on enrolling as a Republican for the primary, so I can vote against her, and again in the general election. No need to thank me.
Terry J. Dubois
Milford
