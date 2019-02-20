DURHAM, N.C. — Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.

A star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. packed into Cameron looking for another highlight-filled show from Williamson – arguably the most exciting player in college basketball.

But the ACC’s second-leading scorer went down during the Blue Devils’ opening possession. Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free-throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson’s foot coming all the way through the large gap.

Cameron Johnson added 26 points and Garrison Brooks had 14 to help the Tar Heels (21-5, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their most lopsided win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 30 years.

By winning their ninth in 10 games and beating a top-ranked team for the first time since 2013, they pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Devils (23-3, 11-2).

RJ Barrett matched a season best with 33 points and fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added a season-high 27 for Duke — but the rest of the team combined to score just 12.

Duke looked lost without Williamson. Meanwhile, North Carolina took advantage of the Zion-sized hole in the lane, scoring 32 of its first 34 points in the paint and finishing with a 62-28 scoring advantage there. The Tar Heels never trailed, pushed their lead to 22 on Johnson’s layup with about 16 minutes left and held on.

Eight nights after the Blue Devils rallied from 23 down in the final 10 minutes to win at Louisville, they couldn’t come up with another comeback – especially without Williamson.

FLORIDA 82, (13) LSU 77: Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime, and the visiting Gators (15-11, 7-6 SEC) beat the Tigers (21-5, 11-2).

Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida, which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU, which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers, who saw the game begin to slip away when Allen’s consecutive 3s gave Florida a 76-70 lead with 1:12 to go.

GEORGETOWN 85, (17) VILLANOVA 73: Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and the host Hoyas (16-10, 6-7 Big East) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Wildcats (20-7, 11-3).

Georgetown beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year coach Patrick Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.

James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.

SYRACUSE 69, (18) LOUISVILLE 49: Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as the Orange (18-8, 9-4 ACC) beat the visiting Cardinals (18-9, 9-5).

Syracuse made 11 3-pointers and held the Cardinals in check throughout.

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 71, RUTGERS 60: Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping the host Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) beat the Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-11) .

The Spartans moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.

The Scarlet Knights have lost 5 of 6.

Michigan State missed Nick Ward and Joshua Langford on offense against defensive-minded Rutgers. Ward had hand surgery Sunday and Langford had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, taking more than 30 points of scoring out of Coach Tom Izzo’s lineup.

WOMEN

(1) BAYLOR 80, KANSAS 40: Kalani Brown reached career milestones of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and the Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) clinched at least a share of their ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship by beating the visiting Jayhawks (12-13, 2-12).

The Lady Bears won their 10th Big 12 regular season title overall in Coach Kim Mulkey’s 19th seasons. They need to win only one of their four remaining conference games to win the title outright.

(3) UCONN 102, MEMPHIS 45: Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Huskies (24-2, 12-0 American) routed the visiting Tigers (10-16, 5-8) to remain unbeaten in six seasons of American Athletic Conference play.

Napheesa Collier added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies, who improved to 10-0 against the overmatched Tigers. It was her 15th double-double of the season and 39th of her career.

Samuelson has six of her seven career double-doubles this season.

Crystal Dangerfield added 15 points and eight assists for the Huskies, who shot 55 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.

Jada Stinson and Jasmine James each had 12 points for Memphis, which has lost 4 of 5.

(20) IOWA STATE 91, OKLAHOMA 70: Bridget Carleton had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the visiting Cyclones (20-6, 10-4) top the Sooners (6-19, 2-12) . It was the Cyclones’ first victory over the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, since the 2013-14 season.

Carleton was 11 of 17 from the field, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Kristin Scott added 16 points, Madison Wise had 14, and Ashley Joens 13 for Iowa State.

Shaina Pellington led Oklahoma with 14 points. Jessi Murcer and Ana Llanusa each had 11 points.

Share

< Previous

Next >