The Boston Bruins traded Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for forward Charlie Coyle, according to a report by the Boston Herald.

The NHL trading deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.

Coyle, 26, a Weymouth, Massachusetts, native who played at Boston University, has 10 goals and 18 assists in 60 games. He can play center or right wing. Donato has been with AHL Providence since Jan. 17.

CAPITALS: The Washington Capitals placed playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers.

Coach Todd Reirden said the plan was to waive winger Dmitrij Jaskin, but the team changed course.

Smith-Pelly, 26, scored seven goals in last year’s playoffs during the Capitals’ run to the title. This season, he hasn’t scored in his past 33 games.

FLYERS: Defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

BLACKHAWKS 5, RED WINGS 4: Patrick Kane scored two goals, including the winner with 2:18 left in overtime, extending his point streak to 19 games and lifting Chicago to a win at Detroit.

Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals each for the Red Wings, who rallied from a 4-1 third-period deficit to tie it. But Erik Gustafsson found Kane alone to the right of the net in overtime, and the Chicago star beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his 38th goal of the season.

Artem Anisimov, Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago in the first period. The Blackhawks have won 10 of their last 12 games, scoring 60 goals in that span.

Share

< Previous

Next >