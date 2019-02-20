HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners scored three goals in the first period Wednesday night to beat the Reading Royals 6-4 at Reading, Pennsylvania, for their fifth straight win, 6-4.

Five players had multipoint games for Maine, including Dwyer Tschantz, who scored in his third straight game.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Augustana College scored three runs in the top of the ninth to beat Bates 11-8 in the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational at Winter Haven, Florida.

Justin White, Pat Beaton and Jon Lindgren each went 3 for 5 to pace a 19-hit effort by Bates (0-2).

Ryan Granneman went 5 for 5 with two RBI for the Vikings (2-0).

MEN’S HOCKEY: Ryan Bloom scored three goals, two in the first period, to lead the University of New England to a 5-1 over Wentworth in a Commonwealth Coast quarterfinal at Biddeford.

The third-seeded Nor’easters (18-6-2) opened a 5-0 lead and rolled past the sixth-seeded Leopards (8-14-4).

Brendan Donohue and Tucker Ross added goals for UNE.

UNE travels to Milton, Massachusetts, to face second-seeded Curry on Saturday in the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss at least a week with a sore left knee.

G LEAGUE: Billy Garrett had 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Westchester Knicks (23-17) used a 32-15 run to break the game open in a 109-91 win over the Maine Red Claws (14-23) at White Plains, New York.

PJ Dozier had 22 points to lead Maine.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Former champions Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep overcame windy conditions to reach the quarterfinals at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The second-seeded Kvitova beat Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 despite struggling with her serve, and No. 3 Halep ousted Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 7-5.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Steve Stricker is going to his seventh straight Ryder Cup, this time in his home state of Wisconsin as the American captain.

Stricker officially was appointed Ryder Cup captain in Milwaukee, an hour south of where the Americans will try to win back the Ryder Cup in 2020.

