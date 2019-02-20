WHITEFIELD — A Windsor man was arrested on 19 charges, including possession of drugs, after a car chase Tuesday night on Hunts Meadow Road that injured a police officer.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland said Wesley Glidden, 35, was being investigated on drug charges when he left a property in his vehicle. When a trooper attempted to stop his vehicle, Glidden allegedly led a state trooper on a 10-minute “high-speed” chase on Hunts Meadow Road.

During the chase, Cpl. Bethany Robinson, the pursuing trooper, hit Glidden’s vehicle to disable it. As a result, Robinson’s cruiser then spun into a snowbank. Robinson was treated for bumps and bruises at Inland Hospital in Waterville and released the same night.

Glidden fled into the nearby woods on foot but was caught by additional troopers and a police dog officer 10 minutes later. He was taken to the Kennebec County jail.

McCausland sad he did not know the full list of charges but said Glidden was charged with eluding a police officer, operating after driver’s license suspension, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, possession of suboxone, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin among other charges.

An intake officer at the jail said Glidden is being held without bail on a probation hold and in lieu of $100,000 bail for the 18 other charges.

